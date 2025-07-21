Sebastian Sebulonsen News: Signs with FC Koln
Sebulonsen has signed a contract until 2028 with FC Koln, joining from Danish side Brondby IF, his new club announced. "We are very pleased to add a second right-back to our squad in Sebastian. He is a strong athlete that fulfils our criteria to be a physically robust, flexible player and gives us more options in our squad. His qualities and potential to develop make him a valuable addition to our team," said Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler.
Sebulonsen is joining on a permanent move from Danish side Brondby. The Norwegian right-back featured in 38 games last season, helping the club qualify for the Championship round and finish the season in third place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now