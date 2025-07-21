Sebastian Sebulonsen News: Signs with FC Koln

Sebulonsen has signed a contract until 2028 with FC Koln, joining from Danish side Brondby IF, his new club announced. "We are very pleased to add a second right-back to our squad in Sebastian. He is a strong athlete that fulfils our criteria to be a physically robust, flexible player and gives us more options in our squad. His qualities and potential to develop make him a valuable addition to our team," said Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler.

Sebulonsen is joining on a permanent move from Danish side Brondby. The Norwegian right-back featured in 38 games last season, helping the club qualify for the Championship round and finish the season in third place.