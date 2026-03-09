Sebastian Szymanski Injury: Dealing with muscular discomfort

Szymanski scored one goal before being forced off at halftime during Sunday's 4-0 victory over Nice due to muscular discomfort, according to Francois Rauzy from Ici Armorique.

Szymanski delivered a solid first half against the Aiglons in Sunday's win but couldn't return after the break after being forced off with muscular discomfort. The playmaker is expected to undergo scans in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss time. Szymanski has produced one goal and two assists across his last four Ligue 1 outings, so any absence would be felt, with Ludovic Blas or Djaoui Cisse the leading candidates to pick up extra minutes if the Polish midfielder is sidelined.