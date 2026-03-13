Sebastian Szymanski headshot

Sebastian Szymanski Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Szymanski (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's game against Lille, according to Francois Rauzy of ICI Armorique.

Szymanski resumed training Friday and will be a late call for this game, as his availability will probably depend on his fitness levels. He seems to be trending in the right direction, though. Having the star playmaker would be huge for Rennes, as Szymanski has one goal and two assists in seven appearances (five starts) since joining from Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Sebastian Szymanski
Rennes
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