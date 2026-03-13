Sebastian Szymanski Injury: Late call for Sunday

Szymanski (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's game against Lille, according to Francois Rauzy of ICI Armorique.

Szymanski resumed training Friday and will be a late call for this game, as his availability will probably depend on his fitness levels. He seems to be trending in the right direction, though. Having the star playmaker would be huge for Rennes, as Szymanski has one goal and two assists in seven appearances (five starts) since joining from Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.