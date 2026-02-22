Sebastian Szymanski headshot

Sebastian Szymanski News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Szymanski assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win over AJ Auxerre.

Szymanski has logged an assist during both of Rennes' last two games. They back up why he has been a regular staple for the team's starting XI in February. Szymanski will look to make it three games with an assist, his next opportunity coming next Saturday against Toulouse.

Sebastian Szymanski
Rennes
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Szymanski
