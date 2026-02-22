Sebastian Szymanski News: Logs another assist

Szymanski assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win over AJ Auxerre.

Szymanski has logged an assist during both of Rennes' last two games. They back up why he has been a regular staple for the team's starting XI in February. Szymanski will look to make it three games with an assist, his next opportunity coming next Saturday against Toulouse.