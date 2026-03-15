Sebastian Szymanski headshot

Sebastian Szymanski News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Szymanski (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lille.

Szymanski has passed his testing after he was a late call, with the midfielder fit enough to work from the bench. He started in their past five games, leading up to Sunday, and will likely work back into that role once testing his legs.

Sebastian Szymanski
Rennes
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