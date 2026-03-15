Sebastian Szymanski News: Option from bench
Szymanski (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lille.
Szymanski has passed his testing after he was a late call, with the midfielder fit enough to work from the bench. He started in their past five games, leading up to Sunday, and will likely work back into that role once testing his legs.
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