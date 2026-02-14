Sebastian Szymanski News: Provides first assist in Ligue 1

Szymanski assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Szymanski whipped in the corner that led to Esteban Lepaul's 69th minute header, dropping a perfectly weighted ball into the danger zone and exposing PSG's shaky marking. He put in serious defensive work as well, grinding through long stretches without possession, shutting down central lanes and adding two tackles to his line. It marked his first assist for his new club, and he was flawless on set pieces, delivering three crosses from three corner kicks.