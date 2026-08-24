Sebastian Szymanski News: Scores opener against PSG
Szymanski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.
Szymanski opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finding space before beating Matvey Safonov with a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box. The midfielder also created one chance, showcasing the technical quality and attacking ability that produced one goal and three assists across 16 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Sunday's impressive strike provides an encouraging start to the campaign, and Szymanski should have opportunities to improve on last season's attacking production if he maintains a regular role.
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