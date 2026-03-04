Sebastian Szymanski headshot

Sebastian Szymanski News: Sends in six crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Szymanski recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Toulouse.

Szymanski led Rennes with a season-high six crosses during the home win. The midfielder also created the most chances (two) for his side. That was his fourth start in a row and sixth overall in 11 appearances since transferring from Fenerbahce in January.

Sebastian Szymanski
Rennes
