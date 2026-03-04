Sebastian Szymanski News: Sends in six crosses in win
Szymanski recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Toulouse.
Szymanski led Rennes with a season-high six crosses during the home win. The midfielder also created the most chances (two) for his side. That was his fourth start in a row and sixth overall in 11 appearances since transferring from Fenerbahce in January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Szymanski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Szymanski See More