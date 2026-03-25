Sebastian Vegas Injury: Expected to miss weeks

Vegas could be out for multiple weeks despite not requiring surgery for a ligament injury he suffered in last weekend's clash with San Luis, Jesse Villalpando of El Sol de Leon reports.

Vegas has apparently avoided a worst-case scenario but is still dealing with an issue that could force him to miss most of the remaining Clausura fixtures. He had been an essential member of the Lions' back line before getting hurt, ranking among the squad's top three contributors of clearances, interceptions and tackles. Valentin Gauthier is the main candidate to fill in at center-back for as long as Vegas is unavailable.