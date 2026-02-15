Sebastian Vegas News: Suspension served
Vegas is an option for future contests following a one-game ban he served against Monterrey.
Vegas' return is a huge boost for a Panzas Verdes defense that didn't have any left-footed center-backs while he was suspended. He's expected to regain a starting spot in place of Valentin Gauthier in upcoming fixtures. Prior to the ban, the Chilean was averaging 4.4 clearances and 2.4 interceptions per game in the Clausura 2026 season.
