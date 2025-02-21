Sebastian Walukiewicz Injury: Fit for Milan clash
Walukiewicz (hip) "has returned to full training after a couple of days and will be available Saturday," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.
Walukiewicz got away with a knock and won't miss time but might cede the starting job to Marcus Pedersen since he's not 100 percent. He has logged four crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (one won), three interceptions and nine clearances in the last four matches.
