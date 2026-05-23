Sebastian Walukiewicz Injury: Missing again versus Parma
Walukiewicz (lower leg) "will remain sidelined Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso stated.
Walukiewicz didn't manage to recuperate from a knock and will be unavailable for the second straight game. Woyo Coulibaly will likely fill in again. He had been a fixture up until his recent injury, assisting once, contributing to six clean sheets and logging 46 crosses (19 accurate), 50 tackles and 108 clearances in 34 matches (33 starts).
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