Sebastian Walukiewicz Injury: Subs off vesus Bologna

Walukiewicz had one block, two clearances and two interceptions in 54 minutes in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna before leaving due to a hip problem, coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Walukiewicz was seen grimacing a couple of times throughout the first half before eventually succumbing early in the second one. The gaffer didn't sound too concerned about the severity of the injury. He was replaced by Marcus Pedersen, who would get the start if he couldn't recover for Saturday's game versus Milan.