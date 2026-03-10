Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Comes in late in Lazio match

Walukiewicz (undisclosed) had two tackles (one won) and two clearances and was booked in 21 minutes in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Walukiewicz was unable to start following a subpar week training-wise because of an unspecified physical problem and picked up a small amount of stats in the back after entering the game. He'll look to get healthy and reclaim the starting job over Woyo Coulibaly going forward. He has tallied at least one tackle in three showings in a row, amassing seven (five won) and posting one cross (one accurate), two interceptions and three blocks through that stretch, with no clean sheets. He pushed his streak of games with at least one clearance to 25, averaging 2.84 per contest.