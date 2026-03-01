Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Completes ban

Walukiewicz cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atalanta.

Walukiewicz will be back for next Monday's away clash versus Lazio and has had the upper hand over Woyo Coulibaly for the whole season, although his replacement was okay in this one. He has tallied at least one clearance in every game but the opener, averaging 2.76 per match. He has helped secure one clean sheet in his last five appearances, registering nine crosses (four accurate), seven tackles (four won) and three blocks in that stretch.