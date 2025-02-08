Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Walukiewicz headshot

Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Pretty good versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Walukiewicz had four crosses (zero accurate), three clearances, one interception and two tackles (zero won) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Walukiewicz returned to the starting lineup after a couple of months, replacing Marcus Pedersen in a more defensive-minded look and doing his part on both ends. It remains to be seen whether the tweak will be permanent. He has tallied seven crosses (one accurate), six tackles (two won) and eight clearances in his last five showings (two starts), with no clean sheets.

Sebastian Walukiewicz
Torino
