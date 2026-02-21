Sebastian Walukiewicz headshot

Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Suspended for Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Walukiewicz recorded two tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 3-0 win over Verona.

Walukiewicz started as a center-back and moved to his usual role on the right wing as Woyo Coulibaly was yanked early to avoid a red card. He posted a new season high in clearances, but won't be available against Atalanta next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Muharemovic will return from disqualification in the next round. Coulibaly is the only other right-back in the squad.

Sebastian Walukiewicz
Sassuolo
