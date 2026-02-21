Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Suspended for Atalanta clash

Walukiewicz recorded two tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 3-0 win over Verona.

Walukiewicz started as a center-back and moved to his usual role on the right wing as Woyo Coulibaly was yanked early to avoid a red card. He posted a new season high in clearances, but won't be available against Atalanta next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Muharemovic will return from disqualification in the next round. Coulibaly is the only other right-back in the squad.