Sebastiano Esposito Injury: Good to go for Parma game

Esposito (undisclosed) "has recovered, which is very important for us. We're making our evaluations without Lorenzo Colombo (suspension)," coach Roberto D'Aversa informed.

Esposito was on the bench but didn't appear last week due to a muscular ailment. He's been able to recuperate and could lead the line in this one. Ola Solbakken is the only other option at the position besides a pair of youngsters. He has fired off at least one shot in his last six showings, totaling 10 (three accurate) and adding seven key passes, nine crosses (two accurate) and 12 tackles (five won).