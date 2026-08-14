Sebastiano Esposito Injury: Standoff continue

Esposito has sent a new medical certificate that exonerates him from practicing until August 27, L'Unione Sarda reports.

Esposito is lamenting excessive stress and is unlikely to reconcile with his current team because of issues with his contract, but his exit isn't imminent for now. He won't be involved in the matches until the situation is sorted, and Cagliari will have to lean on Kevin Carlos, Daniel Maldini, Paul Mendy, Yael Trepy, and Kingstone Mutandwa.