Sebastiano Esposito News: Assists in draw
Esposito assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.
Esposito had a busy match Friday, he took three shots and provided one assist during the draw. The forward was involved in the attack throughout the match was proved to be hard to handle for the backline. He will hope to build on this goal contribution in the coming weeks.
