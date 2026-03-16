Sebastiano Esposito News: Completes disqualification

Esposito served a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Esposito will be back against Napoli on Friday and likely start over either Semih Kilicsoy or Michael Folorunsho. He has sent in at least one cross in four straight fixtures, amassing 20 deliveries (seven accurate), scoring and assisting once and adding five shots (two on target) and 12 corners during that stretch. Moreover, he has created one or more chances in 11 displays in a row, accumulating 26.