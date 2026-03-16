Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Completes disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Esposito served a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Esposito will be back against Napoli on Friday and likely start over either Semih Kilicsoy or Michael Folorunsho. He has sent in at least one cross in four straight fixtures, amassing 20 deliveries (seven accurate), scoring and assisting once and adding five shots (two on target) and 12 corners during that stretch. Moreover, he has created one or more chances in 11 displays in a row, accumulating 26.

Sebastiano Esposito
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastiano Esposito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastiano Esposito See More
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
SOC
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 16, 2019