Sebastiano Esposito News: Converts PK in Sassuolo match

Esposito scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Esposito was once again the driving force of Cagliari's attack and kept his aplomb from the spot for his second goal in three appearances. He has fired at least one shot in his last five outings, amassing 11 attempts (three on target) and notching one assist, seven key passes and seven corners over that span. Additionally, he has sent in one or more crosses in six displays in a row, piling up 27 (eight accurate).