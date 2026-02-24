Sebastiano Esposito News: Creates three chances in draw

Esposito had one off-target shot, created three chances and sent in four accurate crosses during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Esposito didn't have many opportunities to score but made up for that by creating for teammates but none of them were able to get the end product. With two assists, 21 chances created and 33 crosses over his last seven starts, the forward has been a very reliable source of playmaking numbers as of late.