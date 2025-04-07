Sebastiano Esposito News: Creates two chances versus Cagliari

Esposito generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Esposito was the main catalyst for his side in a game where neither team mustered much offense. He has registered seven shots (zero on target), eight chances created, five crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles (three won) in the last six rounds. His last goal contribution dates back to mid-January.