Sebastiano Esposito News: Fills stats sheet against Udinese

Esposito created four scoring chances and had four shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Udinese.

Esposito tried to power his side to a positive result, but didn't get a lot of help in this one. He recorded his second-highest total of crosses in the campaign. He has fired at least one shot in 10 showings on the trot, accumulating 22 attempts (seven on target), scoring three goals, assisting once and adding 20 key passes and 38 deliveries (11 accurate) during that stretch.