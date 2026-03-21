Sebastiano Esposito News: Fires three shots against Napoli

Esposito won one tackle and recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Esposito was one of the few Cagliari players to have a decent game in the tight loss. He has taken at least one shot in his last four outings, amassing eight attempts (two on target) and scoring and assisting once over that span. Moreover, he has sent in one or more crosses in five appearances on the trot, piling up 23 deliveries (seven accurate). On the other hand, he snapped an 11-game streak with at least one chance created in this one.