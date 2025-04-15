Fantasy Soccer
Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Fires three shots in Napoli bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 2:03am

Esposito drew one foul and generated three shots (one on goal) and three tackles (one won) in Monday's 3-0 defeat against Napoli.

Esposito was one of the few bright spots for his side in the romp and came close to scoring with a majestic volley from outside the box, forcing Alex Meret into a difficult save. He has totaled seven shots (one on target), six key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (four won) in the last five fixtures, with no goal contributions.

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
More Stats & News
