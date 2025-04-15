Sebastiano Esposito News: Fires three shots in Napoli bout

Esposito drew one foul and generated three shots (one on goal) and three tackles (one won) in Monday's 3-0 defeat against Napoli.

Esposito was one of the few bright spots for his side in the romp and came close to scoring with a majestic volley from outside the box, forcing Alex Meret into a difficult save. He has totaled seven shots (one on target), six key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (four won) in the last five fixtures, with no goal contributions.