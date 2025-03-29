Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Held in check by Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Esposito drew one foul and had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Esposito had his best chance on a volley while trailing the action in the second half but skied it. He hasn't found the target in nine fixtures. He has logged six shots (zero on target), six chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now