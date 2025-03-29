Sebastiano Esposito News: Held in check by Como
Esposito drew one foul and had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.
Esposito had his best chance on a volley while trailing the action in the second half but skied it. He hasn't found the target in nine fixtures. He has logged six shots (zero on target), six chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.
