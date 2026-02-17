Sebastiano Esposito News: Lone bright spot in Lecce fixture

Esposito created four scoring chances and registered 11 crosses (three accurate), one tackle (one won) and seven corners in Monday's 2-0 loss versus Lecce.

Esposito was the only Cagliari attacker who had a productive display in a rough collective showing, setting a new season high in crosses and corners. He has created one or more chances in eight displays on the trot, accumulating 21 key passes and logging two assists, seven shots (two on target) and 39 crosses (11 accurate) over that span.