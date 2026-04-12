Sebastiano Esposito News: Lone goal Saturday

Esposito scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Cremonese.

Esposito would earn the only goal of Saturday's match, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute for the win. This gives the forward his second straight match with a goal, converting a penalty last time out. The forward is now up to six goals and five assists in 30 appearances (28 starts) this season.