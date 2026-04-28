Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Paltry showing versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Esposito drew three fouls and had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-2 win versus Atalanta.

Esposito had an unusually quiet performance, even though his side managed to score three goals in this one. He has posted at least one shot in his last eight displays, accumulating 17 attempts (five on target), scoring thrice and assisting once over that span. Furthermore, this marked his ninth consecutive appearances with one or more crosses, for a total of 39 (11 accurate). On the other hand, he ended a three-game streak with multiple chances created and a nine-match one with at least one tackle.

Sebastiano Esposito
Cagliari
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