Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Passable in Venezia tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Esposito registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate), two tackles (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Venezia.

Esposito put up his usual numbers in the final but wasn't involved in the two goals in a match where his team's offense worked better than usual. He has taken at least one shot in the last five matches, while he has created at least one scoring chance in five of the last six, adding seven crosses (one accurate) and 11 tackles (four won).

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
More Stats & News
