Sebastiano Esposito News: Peppy in Inter clash

Esposito created three scoring chances and recorded two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Friday's 3-0 loss versus Inter Milan.

Esposito put up good numbers again, pacing his side in multiple stats up front, even though Cagliari struggled to generate offense. He has sent in at least one cross in eight straight displays, amassing 38 (11 accurate), scoring three goals and adding 18 key passes and 23 corners during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his seventh consecutive appearance with one or more shots, for a total of 16 (five on target).