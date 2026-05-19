Sebastiano Esposito News: Scores equalizer in win
Esposito scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Torino.
Esposito scored the equalizer in the 39th minute with his seventh goal in the season. The forward had a good all-around effort, leading Cagliari in crosses, tackles (three) and duels won (eight). He took four of their five corner kicks.
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