Sebastiano Esposito News: Scores in Como contest

Esposito scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Como.

Esposito didn't have great volume but fully exploited his only scoring opportunity, putting it past the goalie with a sneaky header from the middle of the box. He hadn't scored since late November and is up to four goals in the season. On the other hand, he'll be unavailable versus Pisa next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Semih Kilicsoy will likely return to the XI, while Leonardo Pavoletti and Yael Trepy could enjoy an uptick in playing time.