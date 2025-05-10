Fantasy Soccer
Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Starting against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Esposito (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Parma.

Esposito is fit for Saturday's contest and looks to be an option for the final three games of the season, as he immediately sees a starting role against Parma. He will likely continue in a starting role for the rest of the season, notching eight goals in his 31 appearances (25 starts) this season.

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
