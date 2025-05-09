Fantasy Soccer
Sebastiano Luperto Injury: Might not play against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Luperto (undisclosed): "Will need to be assessed. I'll bring him with us, but I don't think I'll field him versus Como on Saturday," coach Davide Nicola stated.

Luperto picked up an unspecified minor injury in training and might be fielded only in case of emergency. With Yerry Mina (thigh) unavailable, Jose Luis Palomino and Adam Obert will likely both start. The boss also mentioned adapting Alessandro Deiola in a pinch.

