Sebastiano Luperto News: Leads the defense in Verona match

Luperto drew one foul and registered eight clearances and three interceptions in Monday's 2-0 victory against Verona.

Luperto quarterbacked the defense without Yerry Mina (thigh) and had his busiest performance in a few months. He has notched multiple clerances in 15 of his last 16 appearances. He has recorded 19 in the last five matches, adding three tackles (all won) and seven interceptions, with three clean sheets.