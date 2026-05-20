Sebastiano Luperto News: Passable showing against Udinese

Luperto won one tackle and had two interceptions, two clearances and one shot (one on target) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.

Luperto wasn't super busy but was on point in the back, helping Cremonese completely stifle their foes. He has registered at least one tackle in the three straight tilts, accumulating four (two won) and logging three interceptions and one block over that span. Moreover, this marked his 24th consecutive appearance with one or more clearances (122 total).