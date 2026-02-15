Sebastiano Luperto News: Racks up clearances in Genoa clash

Luperto recorded 10 clearances, one blocks and four tackles (one won) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Luperto has fit right in and hasn't skipped a beat since his January move to Cremonese, remaining a dependable contributor in the back. He has logged one block in each of the last four rounds, adding five tackles (two won) and two interceptions and contributing to two clean sheets in that stretch. He has tallied five or more clearances in 10 performances in a row, piling up 67.