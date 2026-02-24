Sebastiano Luperto News: Under pressure in defeat
Luperto registered 10 clearances in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Roma.
Luperto's 10 clearances Sunday led the Cremonese defensive effort in their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma. The clearances match a season-high for the central defender who has made exactly 10 clearances in three of his last six Serie A appearances (six starts). Since moving from Cagliari to Cremonese during the January transfer window, Luperto has played the full 90 minutes in three successive fixtures.
