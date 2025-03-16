Sebastiano Luperto News: Wins two tackles against Roma

Luperto recorded two crosses (one accurate), one interception and two chances created and won two of two tackels in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Luperto was more involved than usual on offense as Cagliari switched to a three-man defense in this one, although it didn't lead to the clean sheet. He has posted eight tackles (three won), three interceptions, 18 clearances and two blocks in the last five matches, helping shut down the opponents once.