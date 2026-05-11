Sebastien Ibeagha News: Assists in final minutes
Ibeagha assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.
Ibeagha came off the bench to play the final minutes of the match Saturday, leaving with an assist in the process. He's been a bench option for the last two games, recording nine starts through 12 MLS appearances, collecting 54 clearances with three blocks made.
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