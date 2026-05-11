Sebastien Ibeagha headshot

Sebastien Ibeagha News: Assists in final minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ibeagha assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Ibeagha came off the bench to play the final minutes of the match Saturday, leaving with an assist in the process. He's been a bench option for the last two games, recording nine starts through 12 MLS appearances, collecting 54 clearances with three blocks made.

Sebastien Ibeagha
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastien Ibeagha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastien Ibeagha See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 21, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 5, 2019