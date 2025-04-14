Sebastien Ibeagha News: Key defensive effort despite loss

Ibeagha had one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Ibeagha led the Dallas defensive effort Saturday with nine clearances and tallied a single block over his 90 minutes of play in the 1-0 defeat to Seattle. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts) the central defender has registered 37 clearances, five interceptions and three blocks while contributing to one clean sheet. Ibeagha has played every minute of Dallas's first eight league fixtures this season.