Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Active as playmaker

Salles Lamonge registered three shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 2-0 loss to Pumas UNAM.

Salles Lamonge was San Luis' primary playmaking threat throughout the game, and he delivered excellent numbers in terms of crosses and corners taken. He didn't do much in other areas, but his regular involvement in the playmaking department often gives him a solid floor. Salles Lamonge should have two favorable matches vs. Santos Laguna and Juarez to close out the Clausura campaign.