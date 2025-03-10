Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Active despite not scoring
Salles Lamonge generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 win versus Juárez.
Salles Lamonge is San Luis' best player by a wide margin, as he's been the team's most reliable attacking presence while also delivering solid value as a creative threat and set-piece taker. The Frenchman has four goals, 24 shots, 12 chances created, 32 crosses and 28 corners taken in 11 Clausura contests.
