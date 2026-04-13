Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Creates two chances versus Toluca

Salles Lamonge generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Salles Lamonge couldn't quite match his previous two-assist performance, a drop-off that can be partly attributed to his team having far fewer set pieces this time around. The central man has played the full 90 minutes in each of the last eight league games, standing out as one of his team's top ball distributors. Over the last couple of contests, he has moved to a more offensive position as part of a three-man attacking midfield.