Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Delivers five crosses in defeat

Salles Lamonge had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Puebla.

Salles Lamonge produced high numbers of passes and duels won in a defensive midfield spot while taking set pieces during the weekend's matchup. He also delivered more than two crosses for the seventh time in eight Clausura 2026 starts. Still, his only direct contribution in that period was an assist in the second week, when he played a more offensive role. He's currently valuable mostly for possession-related stats as part of a three-man midfield line.