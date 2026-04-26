Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Five crosses, four corners

Lamonge registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Juárez.

Impressively, Lamonge's five crosses and four corners both mark two of his lowest tallies in the category across April. During the month, he logged two assists on 18 chances created, some through 41 crosses (13 accurate) and 28 corners across five appearances.